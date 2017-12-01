

The International Monetary Fund has for the first time clearly stated that the much anticipated US$1.3 billion loan deal with the Zambian government has been put off.

IMF Communications Director Gerry Rice confirmed that the negotiations with the Zambian government were out on hold due to large borrowing by the PF government.

In a transcript from the press conference held on Thursday, Mr Rice said the Fund needs greater clarity on the fiscal policies and government’s borrowing plans before discussions commences.

“Where we are on Zambia is that discussions on a new arrangement were put on hold in August of this year after the authorities unveiled large borrowing plans that we believe threatened that sustainability. So during the Annual Meetings and during a follow-up set of meetings actually led by our Africa Department Director Abebe Selassie, who made a recent visit to Zambia, the authorities expressed their will for a speedy re-engagement with the Fund,” Mr. Rice said.

“Where we stand is that while progress has been made on several elements of a prospective program, the discussions will need to progress and provide greater clarity, including on fiscal policy commitments and credible borrowing plans consistent with debt sustainability,’ he said.

He continued, “So we’re just essentially waiting for further data and details on the government’s external borrowing plans, and then we would field a staff visit to update the macro framework and discuss the way forward.”

But Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba this week told Reuters in London that Zambia expects to host a mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before the end of the year and hopes to have a $1.3 billion loan deal in place in early 2018.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a mining conference, Yamba also said Africa’s No. 2 copper producer was on a mission to cut debt, and would consider additional borrowing to plug financing gaps only if terms were favourable.

“Come 2018, we must have a final (IMF) programme. It has taken a long time because the parameters have been changing,” Yamba said, adding the IMF wanted the government to provide more details on debt stock, creditors and servicing costs.

“Our debt has accelerated too much. They wanted us to come up with action plans,” he said.

Zambia and the IMF agreed in October to chart a new path towards debt sustainability after the IMF delayed the conclusion of talks, saying it was at high risk of debt distress. The finance minister said last year that almost 20 percent of gross domestic product was being spent on debt servicing.

Asked if a deal could be reached in early 2018, Mr. Yamba replied in the affirmative.

Part of Zambia’s debt problem stems from $2.8 billion in Eurobonds, issued from 2012 to 2015. Yamba said the government would “operationalise” a planned sinking fund next year, aiming to accumulate cash for repayments, but was also looking at refinancing.

This may include swapping existing bonds for longer-dated issues, Mr. Yamba said, detailing plans earlier outlined by finance minister Felix Mutati, but he added this would be done only if favourable terms are achieved.

He declined to say what yield level could be considered favourable.

“We need to see how we can refinance them … Looking at the (2022) $750 million bond is critical. It’s a bullet payment,” he said, referring to an issue whose entire face value is paid upon maturity.

He said a Chinese loan was a possible option but there were no discussions on that yet.

The IMF loan delays have triggered a slide in the kwacha currency to around 10 per dollar, the lowest level since January.

Mr. Yamba predicted the kwacha would stabilise, helped by stronger copper prices and rising exports. He described the current exchange rate as “comfortable”.

Inflation, seen at 6 percent this year, would likely fall under that level next year, he added.