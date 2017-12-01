The Department of Immigration has arrested two (02) Chinese nationals in Lusaka for engaging in employment without permits.

In a statement released to the media, the Department of Immigration also said that between 27th and 29th November, 2017 arrested a total of thirty one (31) persons for immigration offences countrywide. These include sixteen (16) Congolese in Katima-Mulilo, one (01) Malawian and one (01) Congolese in Kasumbalesa, one (01) Congolese in Kazembe, one (01) Tanzanian in Mpika and one (01) Congolese in Mumbwa, all arrested for the offence of unlawful entry.

Those arrested for unlawful stay are two (02) Rwandese and one (01) Tanzanian in Solwezi, one (01) Malawian in Chipata, one (01) Congolese in Kitwe and one (01) Congolese in Luanshya.

The Immigration Department further said that one (01) Chinese in Solwezi was arrested for failing to observe conditions of his employment permit, and one (01) Zambian in Katima Mulilo, was arrested for harbouring sixteen Congolese nationals.

During this period, the Department also removed eighteen (18) illegal immigrants from the country and deported three (03) foreign nationals. Those removed include thirteen (13) Congolese in Chipata, two (02) Congolese and one (01) Chinese in Chingola, one (01) Namibian in Livingstone and one (01) Tanzanian in Mpika. Those deported include Mr. Nefussy Eliezer, a Namibian national of Israeli origin and a shareholders in Gemcanton Investments Holdings Limited, an Emeralds Mine situated in Lufwanyama District and Mr. Sher Eli, an Israeli employed by the same Company. The duo was deported in accordance with section 39(2) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010.

Mr. Nefussy Eliezer’s deportation to Namibia was effected on Tuesday, 28th November, 2017 at 15:00 hours via Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight. The said flight had a connection at Addis Ababa before proceeding to Windhoek, Namibia. Meanwhile, Mr. Sher Eli was already outside the country when his deportation warrant was signed. The third deportee is a Malawian national deported in Lusaka after after paying a court fine for a drug related offence.

The Department, between 27th and 29th November, 2017 also secured a total of seven (07) convictions countrywide. These include the conviction of one (01) Angolan in Kalabo and one (01) Malawian in Lundazi, both for the offence of unlawful entry. Those convicted for unlawful entry and stay are one (01) Congolese in Chingola and one (01) Malawian in Katete. Others are one (01) Tanzanian in Kasama convicted for the offence of failing to appear before an immigration officer on entry, one (01) Congolese in Chingola convicted for the offence of unlawful stay, and a Zambian employer in Katete fined K 5,000 for employing an illegal immigrant.