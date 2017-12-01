Libya is committing crimes against humanity while the African Union and the UN are watching as black people are enslaved on the African soil! Arab slave trade in Africa continued long after it was abolished — this repeat of this trade of hell must be stopped now.
Our people where smuggled out and auctioned across the world because of the color of their skin. Since then, we black Africans have been taken advantage–we exist at the mercy of White or light skinned people. We are black people but not full humans. We are commodities to be sold at will–we are humans without sanctity; we are simply too black to be seen. I can assure you that the world would have responded differently if white people were enslaved in Libya. But these are black animals–so who cares? There is no reason to pretend we are not seeing it–our fellow humans are being being auctioned, called in animals, forced to work without pay, and enslaved.
I am so disappointed that black African presidents are unmoved by this evil. We may wait for America or Europe to stop this mess– but at their own time. Black Africa can stop it right now–they must move in to liberate the captives in Libya.
There is nothing to be lost by addressing how Arabs have treated us Black people. The Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir committed genocide on Black people. Yet our useless African Union dominated by Black presidents has protected him from being held responsible. Black presidents love him at the AU!
Let us face it—Libya is degrading us. Unless we all stand up against Libya, Black lives will continue to be commodities to benefit Libya. We may say that we have We cannot continue to hide by the claim of African Unity—it is the unity of the skin! We must stand up against it now – future generations will judge us.
It is shameful that we turn the blind eye on slavery in our time. We did not know then how many Africans died during this trade of hell, but that was then. Today we must stand up to Libya and let them know that we know what is going on in the world.
I fully agree that our ancestors watched as Arabs took our own as slaves. They did not have the knowledge and the power to stop it–but we do. We must realize that the auctioning of another human being is an insult and attack on all of us. This barbaric trend needs to be stopped at any cost; and perpetrators of this crimes against humanity must arrested and tried. I believe the AU can address this crisis—Libya is not on planet Mars–it is in Africa.
By Rev. Kapya Kaoma
If Muammar Ghadaffi was still there, this slavery would not have happened. Just one reason why they killed him.
The AU is a talk shop…useless bunch of foools!!
AU is here in Africa.
You are now pointing fingers at the wrong people. Ask what happened to Libya before Gaddafi was killed? We have such short memories. The real problem is not the Libyan Govt. it is the one who destroyed Libya , Iraqi and others who are following. Ever wondered why North Korea does not want to listen to all the crap about nuclear that nuclear this. Soon Iran will rightfully follow their dream and produce their own nuclear arms because the world has no leadership anymore. What we have are what the bibles calls noise gongs.
That’s the reason I have no respect for these useless racist organisations. They are supposed to address serious issues of slave trade in Libya other than paying so much attention at Zimbabwe. A black person has been reduced to nothing in this world. The UN and AU are just a bunch of bozo clowns.
Well written. We have seen through globalized media that slavery is taking place, yet no action from the AU. During recent summit with EU, African leaders spent time with EU leaders, discussing how to stem the flow of immigrants from Africa to Europe without rising to get directly involve to stop the movements nor to stop the slavery in Libya. It is clear that we lack assertive and decisive leadership on the continent. The era of the pan Africans is gone and now we are relegated to sit and watch while a failed state, (Libya after Col Gadaffi), becomes a platform for re energizing slave trade. The same leaders, most sat silent when Col Gadaffi was taken out. What a shame. African leaders, let’s unite and use every resource at our disposal to compel the slave traders to cease their…
Are we so cursed that all we do is smile even in the face of violation upon our humanity? Shame! I have been equally disappointed with the way South Africa shielded the Sudanese Genocidal President Shia. Really, with all the facts on the ground and so recently in SUDAN we shield a murderer. CNN has brought evidence on black slavery in Libya. I have not heard from Black African HOSs. Hello! Do we have leadership?
It is shameful at this time of the century??? What are our leaders saying?? Are they supporting it or not?? They MUST come out in open and condemn they barbaric act in totality. Why being mute when CNN has clearly shown this slave trade going on in Libya. Lets all stand up and condemn. However, the Nigerian government should take Libya to ICC for selling her citizens.