

Nalolo District Council Chairperson Aggrey Sikananu has called on the people of Nalolo District in Western Province to observe the annual fish ban.

He warned that those who will not observe the fishing ban will be visited by the law and all culprits will be dealt with.

And in another development, the council chairperson has called on all livestock farmers in the district to ensure that they take their animals for vaccination as the district has lost many animals especially on the west bank due to diseases such as anthrax and foot and mouth.

Mr. Sikananu said farmers should be proactive in taking their animals for vaccinations or procuring vaccines on time before their animals are affected, emphasizing that prevention is better than cure.

“There has been reports of suspected anthrax recorded in some parts of Nalolo West Bank and officers from the department of livestock are currently on the ground vaccinating animals against the disease,” he said.

The fishing ban is always effected on December 1, and lifted on 28th February in order to give more time for fish to bread.