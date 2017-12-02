Chembe Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande says Zambia is economically more liberalized than the United States of America.

Speaking in Parliament recently during the Debate on the Estimates of the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Kopulande said in Zambia investors can take out their money at any time unlike in the USA because the country has no exchange controls.

Dr. Kopulande also challenged the Ministry of Planning in collaboration with line ministries to drive an investment promotion and agenda to develop the country since Zambia has the resources.

And Kopulande noted that Zambia shall remain to be a poor country if the capacities of individuals who have the skills are not recognized and utilized in the contribution to national development.

“Zambia is economically more liberalized than the United States of America” Kopulande said