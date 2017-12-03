Ministry of Local Government and Housing Permanent Secretary Amos MalupengaGovernment says it is determined to address the challenges the fire sector has been facing since its establishment in the early 1950s.

Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga explained that the fire sector has been neglected for a long time and as such his ministry has put in place initiatives of establishing a fire department there in.

He added that his Ministry has plans to complete the establishment of a fire department by 2018.

“Recently Larfage Cement industry was almost gutted but the newly procured fire tenders were used to prevent the calamity. Imagine the impact it would have on the construction industry. So we are doing everything possible to address the challenges, “said Mr. Malupenga.

He was speaking when he officially opened the national fire and rescue services policy national validation conference held at Government Complex in Lusaka today.

And Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research ZIPAR Executive Director Pamela Kabaso expressed gratitude to the ministry for taking a leading role in fire policy formulation.

Ms. Kabaso further said the policy will help in protecting the investments in the country as it strives to be a middle income and prosperous nation by 2030.