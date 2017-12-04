Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says the Catholic Church does not recognize divorces granted by the courts on marriages blessed in the church.

Archbishop Mpundu was speaking in Mumbwa yesterday at Christ the King Parish when he administered confirmation to 29 parishioners.

The Archbishop who is also president of the Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) said although the law allows the courts to grant divorce, the church does not recognize it because marriage comes from God.

The senior cleric expressed concern at thousands of marriages which were blessed in the church and are now being dissolved by various courts a sign that people do not respect the sacrament of matrimony.

He added that priestly formation takes many years to prepare and there is need to adequately prepare couples for marriage as there is no difference between the sacraments of holy orders and that of matrimony.

The senior catholic clergy further disclosed that the diocese through the pastoral officer has come up with pre marriage catechetical lessons to start preparing youths above 21 years for marriage for a period of not less than three years.

He challenged senior couples in parishes to get involved as counselors to help young couples respect marriages as opposed to going to courts