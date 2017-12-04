Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says the Catholic Church does not recognize divorces granted by the courts on marriages blessed in the church.
Archbishop Mpundu was speaking in Mumbwa yesterday at Christ the King Parish when he administered confirmation to 29 parishioners.
The Archbishop who is also president of the Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) said although the law allows the courts to grant divorce, the church does not recognize it because marriage comes from God.
The senior cleric expressed concern at thousands of marriages which were blessed in the church and are now being dissolved by various courts a sign that people do not respect the sacrament of matrimony.
He added that priestly formation takes many years to prepare and there is need to adequately prepare couples for marriage as there is no difference between the sacraments of holy orders and that of matrimony.
The senior catholic clergy further disclosed that the diocese through the pastoral officer has come up with pre marriage catechetical lessons to start preparing youths above 21 years for marriage for a period of not less than three years.
He challenged senior couples in parishes to get involved as counselors to help young couples respect marriages as opposed to going to courts
Things have changed imwe. Time you changed as a church. You should also start allowing your clergy to marry like abanenu ba Anglican. Some priests tusangwa nabo mubuchende because of your restrictive laws and rules.
So if you are stuck with a violent partner, just go in advance and buy a plot at Mutumbi cemetery and a coffin from outside UTH mortuary, compliments of the great Catholic church. We shall drink and sing your praises at your funeral.
I have Catholics colleagues in Zambia who have gone through hell to have their marriages annulled. From my understanding, it seems their Church should have a say before the courts finally grant the divorce.
That is a tough one. How can you have a mediator who, with impunity does not recognize the law of the land . How can this mediator hope to bring two warring political parties in Zambia without bringing them to order in terms of obeying the law of the land. Is the catholic being selective on what part of the constitution they can obey? Are the catholics being selective on the rights they can give human beings. Surely, it is a human right to choose who you want to live with? Isn’t that a human rights issue?
I think catholics should stay away from political and constitution matters like the watch towers. They can’t come into the right and being selective about what rules to respect. That is simply being abusive.