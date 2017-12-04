Leading whisky brand Chivas Regal treated some of Zambia’s top and upcoming names from various industry sectors to a Chivas Extraordinary Experience to mark the entry of its new product in the Zambian market.

Chivas Regal Extra, which has been launched to satisfy the market’s demand for something more… something extra … sought to celebrate the success of a new generation of consumers by treating them to a unique brand experience.

Celebrities, artists and professionals from the financial, fashion, communications and information technology, and agribusiness sectors, as well as entrepreneurs turned up for the glittery evening at the Jaguar Land Rover showrooms in Great East Road.

Among the high-profile VIP gents who were invited by Chivas were media personalities Tivo Shikapwasha with wife, singer, Salma, and DJ Roxy from Radio Phoenix, who were treated to a Land Rover Chauffer ride to the function, where they were joined by celebrities including Macky II and Franklin Tembo Jr.

Chivas sought to explain the brand’s ethos to the selection gathering, which reaches out to those with a generous spirit, drawing parallels between the generous spirit in the bottle and the gents who drink it, emphasising the fact that one is not successful without sharing what you own or what you have achieved. True African Spirit, meanwhile, is about the lifestyle and nature/spirit of an African man.

Chivas Extra is positioned within the super-premium range, sitting in between Chivas Regal 12-Year-Old and Chivas Regal 18-Year-Old whisky. Chivas Extra will be the first of several new variants that will be coming to the Zambian market.

Paying homage to the art of blending that was pioneered by the Chivas brothers, Chivas Regal’s Master Blender, Colin Scott, has produced a very generous and tasteful blended Scotch whisky. Chivas Regal Extra has been created to deliver the Chivas quality, with a little Extra.

Chivas Extra is layered with rich flavours; the Nose is fruity sweet with notes of ripe pears and melon, creamy toffee, milk chocolate, cinnamon and a hint of ginger; the Taste Sweet ripe pears in syrup, vanilla caramel, cinnamon sweets and almonds in the background; resulting in a very nice, long-lasting feel in the mouth. The secret to its taste lies in the use of whiskies matured in Olorosso sherry casks along with rare malts.

“Chivas Regal is an institution celebrated for its rich and generous blended whiskies and Chivas Extra contains all the makings of a fine Chivas whiskey. Chivas Extra is a little more robust than the Chivas 12 Year Old yet more subtle than the 18 Year Old and will definitely appeal and be enjoyed by those who are looking for a next-level taste experience,” says Mr Mandla Mthombeni, Marketing Manager for South Central Africa.

In true Chivas fashion, Chivas Extra will have its own range of cocktails. Six cocktails have been developed by Global Brand Ambassador for Chivas, Max Warner, all with Chivas Extra at its heart to echo the richness and flavour of the Sherry casks.

The event was toped off by performances by Wilz and Macky 2

PICTURES FROM THE EVENT