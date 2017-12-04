

Ecobank Zambia Managing Director Kola Adeleke says the bank has now been recognised as the fastest growing bank in Zambia.

Mr Adeleke said Ecobank recorded a 65 percent growth in assets in 2016 the banking sector’s 8 percent and posted a 30 percent Profit Before Tax.

He said Ecobank has now grown its deposits to K1.5 billion with 11 branches and over 40 ATMs dotted across the country.

Mr Adeleke stated that Euromoney recently recognised Ecobank as the best digital bank in Africa for its technological innovation.

He said in 2016, for the first time since it launched its operations in Zambia in 2008, the bank posted a pretax profit of 43 million Kwacha, becoming the seventh most profitable bank in Zambia.

Mr Adeleke said the bank’s performance is exceeding the expectations of all shareholders and has turned round its 2009 negative operating income of K2 million Kwacha to 173 million Kwacha operating income.

The Ecobank Managing Director was speaking on Saturday evening during a dinner party hosted for outgoing Bank Chairman Titus Kalenga and Board Director Augustine Mulenga who have retired from the Board.

Mr Adeleke said the commitment from Mr Kalenga and Mr Mulenga ensured that the bank posted impressive growth adding that the bank is now a moving train targeting to attain a 4 billion Kwacha balance sheet.

Mr Adeleke paid tribute to the duo for their leadership and moving the bank to one of the most formidable banks in Zambia.

And outgoing Ecobank Zambia Board Chairman Titus Kalenga said he joined the Board six years ago when the bank was facing a lot of hardships but that team work ensured that those hardships were handled.

Mr Kalenga said he is happy that he is leaving the bank when there are positive things happening and encouraged Management to keep on keeping on and support the incoming Board Chairperson Chileshe Kapwepwe.