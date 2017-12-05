The Ministry of Finance has completed the process of printing Unified Visa for foreign visitors to Zambia and Zimbabwe, commonly known as KAZA Visa.

Commenting on the development in Lusaka this morning, Minister of Finance Felix Mutati expressed confidence that the completion of the printing process and subsequent issuance, the KAZA Visa will have exponential benefits to the Zambian tourism industry.

Mr. Mutati said with the relatively stable exchange rate coupled with low inflation at 6.3 percent, the issuance of KAZA Visas from our side will result in increased tourist inflows.

He added that stable macroeconomic fundamentals are critical to investment planning, including planning for festive holidays by both domestic and foreign tourists.

KAZA Visa is a practical example of the government’s efforts to reduce the cost of doing business in the country, he said.

The Visa will be available through the Zambia Immigration Department, to citizens of 65 countries which coincides with those who are eligible to receive Visas on arrival in both Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Eligible visitors under the initiative will only be issued on Visa, stocked by both Zambia and Zimbabwe, to enable them enter both countries.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Ministry of Finance Public Relations Manager Chileshe Kandeta.