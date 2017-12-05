

Malole Constituency Member of Parliament Christopher Yaluma has cautioned people against concealing information on Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases that happen within their respective communities.

ZANIS reports that Mr Yaluma, who is also Minister of Mines, said in an interview that people need to realize that lives can be saved once cases of GBV are reported to relevant authorities.

He said it is unfortunate that information on gender based violence related incidences go unreported in some communities even when neighbours, family and friends are aware of the happenings.

Mr Yaluma stated that the fight against GBV is everyone’s responsibility hence the need for all citizens to unite in eliminating the vice.

He urged his constituents to work hand in hand with leaders within their communities such as village headmen, councillors and church leaders in addressing incidences of Gender Based Violence.

The Malole Lawmaker has since called for sensitization in rural areas on the vice by key stakeholders.

He was commenting on the commemoration of the 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence.