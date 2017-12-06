African Parks has embarked on a community project to construct 10 institutional houses for area Chiefs in Kalabo’s Liuwa National Park at a cost of K1.2 million.

Community Manager Walubita Sifuniso confirmed the development in an interview with ZANIS today saying three houses have since been completed and scheduled for handover.

Mr. Sifuniso said the project was a way of paying back to the community for their commitment to support wildlife conservation in the area adding that Chiefs are heralds of sustainable growth.

He disclosed that African Parks will endeavour to support traditional structures of the Barotse Royal Establishment through establishment of institutional houses in Liuwa where the Chiefs would be operating from.

He said his organization firmly appreciates traditional leadership and its spheres of responsibility in managing land tenure, local justice, conflict resolution and implementation of customary law hence the need for them to have permanent institutional houses.

Mr. Sifuniso noted that once constructed, the institutional houses would enable the traditional leaders to effectively engage into community mobilization and thereby contribute towards national development.

He observed that the Chiefs are advocates of wildlife conservation whose potential would fully be realized if provided with institutional houses which would multipurpose both as residential and official quarters.

African Parks is a non-profit conservation organization that took over Liuwa national park in 2003 to secure the area’s vast landscape, protect endangered species and restore wildlife in a bid to inculcate economic development, alleviate poverty and promote ecological sustainance among communities living there.