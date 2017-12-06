The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has so far paid out a total of K25,389,470 to small scale farmers who supplied white maize to the agency in Southern province.

In addition and a total of K62,610 to farmers who supplied soya beans to the agency in Southern Province Region ‘B’ comprising Monze, Pemba, Mazabuka, Namwala and Gwembe Districts.

The Agency has paid out K1,929,620 Million to farmers who supplied white maize in Gwembe, K7,624,830 in Mazabuka, K7,050,000 Million in Monze, K4,050,000 Million in Namwala, and K4,735,020 Million in Pemba Districts.

It has also paid out K1,820 to farmers who supplied the Agency with Soya beans in Gwembe District K21,190 in Mazabuka District, K5,000 in Monze, K5,900 in Namwala District, and K30,700 in Pemba District.

ZANIS reports FRA Region B marketing Manager Stephen Liato said in an interview that his Agency now has a balance of K20, 605,390 it owes farmers who supplied maize and K38,270 to farmers who supplied soya beans in the region.

Mr. Liato explained that the total crop value for maize supplied in the region was K45, 994,860 Million while total crop value for soya beans was at K100,880.

He said government was committed to ensure that through the FRA all the farmers who sold their maize and other crops to the agency were paid as soon as possible.

“ It has shown serious commitment to ensure that all farmers who sold their crops to the agency are paid as soon as possible to enable them prepare adequately for the 2017/2018 farming season and apart from these payments we expect more money any time so that all farmers can be cleared,” he added.

Mr. Liato called on small scale farmers in the five Districts not to despair but be patient as government was doing everything possible to ensure that they are paid in order for them to grow staple food for both household and national food security.

“FRA is nothing without farmers who toil to produce food for our national food security and the Agency is humble by the patience exercised by farmers to wait for their payments. One thing I can re-assure them is that government is deeply concerned about their plight and everything is being done to clear all outstanding balances owed to farmers across the country by the agency,” said Mr. Liato.