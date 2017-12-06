A delegation from the German Embassy visited the Kenani Refugee Transit Centre in Nchelenge, Luapula Province on Thursday, the 30th of November to hand over relief supplies worth 50,000 € (K 600,000 Zambian kwacha).

Other items donated include mosquito nets, solar lamps, chitenge, children’s clothes and soccer balls.

And Nchelenge District Commissioner Derrick Mwelwa thanked the German Embassy for the donation adding that as a refugee-hosting district it is important to applaud Germany, which has recognized the need to support both the refugees and the Zambian community.

ZANIS reports that German Ambassador Achim Burkart said in a statement this evening that Zambia and Germany share the common experience of welcoming refugees fleeing their respective countries.

Mr. Burkart says his government is familiar with the logistical, financial and integrational challenges and is therefore very glad to announce that the German Government has committed 700,000 € to the UNHCR refugee response in Zambia and Angola in 2018.

He said additionally, 150 soccer balls were donated to the hosting communities in appreciation of their hospitality and willingness to help in face of the humanitarian challenges unfolding in the north of Zambia.

The Zambian Government and the UNHCR stressed the unmet financial needs to ensure appropriate care and support to the refugees, Mr. Burkart said.

He stressed that until now, less than a quarter of the financial requirements have been covered.

Mr. Burkart said Germany is the first bilateral partner to provide humanitarian relief supplies in face of the current influx of refugees from the DRC.

He said in light of this situation, the German Government has committed another 700,000 € (over 8 million ZMW) to UNHCR for 2018. The money is earmarked for the refugee emergency response in Angola and Zambia.

Mr. Mwelwa said as they assist the refugees, it is also important to also look at the host community, who also require various services.

He said such an approach will ensure there is continued harmony between the refugees and the Zambians in the surrounding community.

This is contained in a press release made available to ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday by Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Press and Public Relations Rico Bergemann.