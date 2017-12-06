Shang’ombo District Commissioner (DC) Lawrence Nyambe has called on residents in the area to cashew farming to boost their income.

Captain Nyambe says there are many benefits of engaging in agriculture because land can always be used to improve livelihood.

He was speaking at his office when a team monitoring Cashew Infrastructure Development Project (CIDP), led by Western Province Principal Agricultural Officer Mwiya Mukungu paid a courtesy call on him.

The District Commissioner added that cashew farming if taken seriously can help in boosting the economy of the country.

Captain Nyambe said government is keen to ensure that the objectives of the CIDP are achieved hence he will continuously monitor the progress of the project, adding that the success of the project will help reduce the poverty levels in the area.

Meanwhile Principal Agricultural Officer Mwiya Mukungu disclosed that 3,300 cashew seedlings have so far been dispatched.

Mr Mwiya pointed out that the aim of the visit was to reach out to some of the cashew farmers and check on the distribution exercise of the seedlings so as to be acquaint themselves with what is on the ground.