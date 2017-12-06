Turkey through the Turkish National Police, has pledged to help the Zambia Police Service with capacity-building to effectively fight modern global organised crime trends and technical assistance to operationalize the newly established National Anti-Terrorism Centre under the framework of the proposed Security Co-operation Agreement between the two countries.

Speaking during a meeting with a high-ranking Zambia Police Service delegation led by Inspector –General Kakoma Kanganja in Ankara yesterday, Turkish National Police Director-General Selami Altinok said Turkey had gained the necessary experience in fighting a separatist terrorism organization on home soil over a period spanning 40 years, including two terrorist organisations that have emerged over the last five years.

Mr Altinok said the Turkish National Police was ready to share this expertise and technology with the Zambia Police Service to combat transnational crime including terrorism.

“As the Turkish National Police, we are ready to provide the necessary development capacity of your National-Anti-Terrorism Centre,” Mr Altinok said.

He also said the Turkish National Police Academy will be able to receive and train officers from Zambia Police Service once the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed between the two institutions.

And Mr Kanganja said the Zambia Police Service was determined to enhance bilateral relations and co-operation with the Turkish National Police on the detection and prevention of organized and transnational crime such as cyber-crime, human trafficking, terrorism and other related global crime trends.

Mr Kanganja informed Mr Altinok that the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Zambia had approved the Declaration of Intent between the Zambia Police Service and the Turkish National Police to sign the MoU on co-operation in the field of security and that the agreement would be signed when their Turkish counterparts are ready.

“I am positive that this Memorandum of Understanding will strengthen the co-operation currently existing between the Zambia Police Service and the Turkish National Police,” Mr Kanganja said.

He was happy that the Zambia Police Service had recently benefited from training programmes conducted by the Turkish National Police such as the human resource capacity building course in which some Turkish instructors were sent to Zambia to train officers at the paramilitary battalion.

Mr Kanganja also said the vastness of Zambia’s geographical area coupled with the increasing population and the attraction of both local and foreign investments had brought about new crime trends and challenges

“Some of these challenges include inadequate transport, increase in cyber-crimes and abuse of social media. There is also lack of adequate funds to help build capacity in our officers so that they are in tandem with the ever dynamic technology,” Mr Kanganja said.

He appealed the Turkish National Police to closely work with the Zambia Police Service in its quest to modernize policing operations through acquisition of modern equipment.

Mr Kanganja also said the Zambia Police Service needs support in the fight against terrorism.

He informed Mr Altinok that the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Republic of Zambia had established the National Anti-Terrorism Center, which is yet to be fully operational due to inadequate resources to complete the project.

“We have been keenly following the Turkish National Police and I understand that you have been dealing with issues of terrorism for a long time now and as such you have greatly advanced in the skills and technology of detecting and tracking terrorists,” Mr Kanganja said.

He said the Zambia Police Service was looking forward to learning more from the Turkish National Police and acquiring the necessary knowledge and ideas to help fully operationalize the National Anti-Terrorism Centre.