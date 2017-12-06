Zambia U20 made bad start to their COSAFA U20 Cup defence after a 2-0 home loss to Uganda at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on Wednesday night.

The defeat left the 2016 champions slumped at the bottom of Group A after day one.

Muhammad Shaban scored a second half brace in the 52 and 63rd minutes in a bruising battle between the sides in the third kickoff on day-one of the tournament Zambia is hosting from December 6-16.

Not even the presence of 2016 winner and 2017 U20 AFCON champions attacking midfielder Edward Chilufya could not lift Zambia’s prospects as they were restricted to half chances against a well-oiled Uganda side.

Uganda and Malawi share the lead on 3 points, Swaziland are 3rd on zero points after losing 3-2 to the former at the same venue earlier in the day.

Zambia must now beat Malawi in another on Friday at Nkana Stadium to keep their dim hopes of progressing to the semifinals alive.