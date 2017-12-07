Ndola City Council (NCC) Management says it has gone pro-active in its operations to make the provincial City active and vibrant to the satisfaction of the various communities in the area.

The NCC Management has consequently decided to enhance its proactive by ensuring that there is zero Cholera in the area.

ZANIS reports that NCC Public Relations Manager Tilyeji Mwanza says that her council’s management headed by the Director Administration Isaac Mwale today visited Kaloko Dumpsite, one of the city’s biggest dumpsites to ensure that the site is easily accessible and has proper water drainage system.

Ms. Mwanza added in a statement that Directors from Public Health, Engineering and Housing were part of the inspection team that went to ensure that the roads to the dumpsite were opened up and the drainage at the site became operational.

“ The action by the council’s management is an ongoing exercise of ensuring there is proper disposal of solid waste in the city in a bid to prevent Cholera, “ she said.

She further explained that Management would also continue to spearhead sensitization programmes to educate the public on the basic cholera prevention steps by using its department of community development, public health and its notable civic leaders.

Ms. Mwanza said NCC noted that prevention of Cholera was dependent on access to safe water, adequate sanitation, and basic hygiene needs.

She said the local Authority had five basic Cholera prevention steps that included drinking, using safe water and washing hands often with soap and safe water.

Others were the use of latrines, toilets, not defecating in any body of water collapsed and cooking food well, keeping it covered, eating it hot, and peeling fruits and vegetables.

Ms. Mwanza said cleaning up safely in the kitchen and in places where the family bathes and washes clothes were also part of ensuring that there was no cholera outbreak in the district.