A 47-year-old Deputy village headman of Ndangalaza village in Makunka’s area in Kazungula district in Southern Province was allegedly found naked in another man’s farm between 06:00 and 7:00 hours.

ZANIS reports that according to an eyewitness, Benson Chazanga of Mulingula village said Mr Arthur Hamusinza was allegedly believed to have been practicing witchcraft in someone’s farm.

Mr. Chazanga said it was bizarre to find an old man allegedly naked in someone’s farm very early in the morning “ unless the person was practicing witchcraft.”

He said the community suspects that Mr. Musinza was attempting to be-witch the owner of the farm so that he would not produce enough food during the next harvesting period.

Mr. Chazanga told ZANIS in an interview today that since witchcraft was common in most rural areas, it was certain that the suspect is an alleged wizard.

He said village headmen around the area are planning to hold a meeting on Friday this week to decide what to do to the suspected wizard.

Mr. Chazanga charged that the man used to live in Sichifulo Game Management area in Chief Nyawa’s chiefdom and came to ask for land to stay in Sekute’s chiefdom after he was chased from Sichifulo Game Management area by Zambia Wildlife Authority (ZAWA) officials.

And commenting over the same issue, Mike Mundanda of Makunka area said it was a sad development that a visitor in the area could do such a thing because he was supposed to exhibit good morals by emulating the owners of the land who accommodated him in Sekute’s chiefdom.

Mr. Mundanda said there have never been cases of suspected witchcraft reported in the area for a long time now except the current scenario involving a visitor which has left many people with different feelings.

He said the village headmen will decide his fate during a meeting to be held on Friday whether to chase him out of the area or not.

When contacted for a comment the suspected wizard said he run away from his house in the night to go and hide in someone’s farm because he was scared of ZAWA officials who were reported to be in the area.