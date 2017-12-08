Vice President Inonge Wina has disclosed that Government has not seen the judgement from the Constitutional Court ordering Ministers to pay back money they received during their illegal stay in office.

Mrs. Wina told Parliament this morning during the Vice President’s Question and Answer session that the Constitutional Court is yet to serve the judgement on the Attorney General.She said Government is still waiting to the Constitutional Court to serve the document on the Attorney General’s Chambers to decide the next course of action.

On the issue of whether government will pay the money on behalf of the affected individuals, Mrs. Wina said the judgement affects more than 60 former Ministries and their Deputies and that statements issued by one person affected by the judgement cannot represent the entire group.

She said government will not base its decision on one statement issued by one of the affected individuals.Mrs. Wina said once received, the judgement will be subjected to further consultations within the ranks of Ministries.

Last month, the Constitutional Court maintained that the 64 ministers who stayed on in office after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016 must pay back the money they received during the period they illegally occupied their positions.

The court also dismissed Attorney General Likando Kalaluka’s application in which he wanted the court to revisit it’s ruling that the former PF ministers must pay back the money they obtained during the time they were found to have occupied their offices illegally.

But the ministers, through Attorney General Kalaluka, applied to re-open and review the judgment, and vacate the portion where it directed that they refund the emoluments they got.

A panel of five Constitutional Court Judges made the ruling which was delivered by Judge Margaret Munalula and dismissed Kalaluka’s application saying it was against public interest that he was seeking to represent the ministers.

The court said the status had changed after it was found that the ministers occupied their offices illegally and therefore, Kalaluka could not represent them as it was now a private matter.

In this matter, the Law Association of Zambia and the opposition UPND sued former Justice Minister Ngosa Simbyakula and 63 others for illegally serving in the government after Parliament was dissolved.

The Constitutional Court on August 8th 2016 declared that Ministers occupied their positions illegally after Parliament was dissolved and ordered them to pay back the money and vacate their positions immediately.