Vice President Inonge Wina has disclosed that Government has not seen the judgement from the Constitutional Court ordering Ministers to pay back money they received during their illegal stay in office.
Mrs. Wina told Parliament this morning during the Vice President’s Question and Answer session that the Constitutional Court is yet to serve the judgement on the Attorney General.She said Government is still waiting to the Constitutional Court to serve the document on the Attorney General’s Chambers to decide the next course of action.
On the issue of whether government will pay the money on behalf of the affected individuals, Mrs. Wina said the judgement affects more than 60 former Ministries and their Deputies and that statements issued by one person affected by the judgement cannot represent the entire group.
She said government will not base its decision on one statement issued by one of the affected individuals.Mrs. Wina said once received, the judgement will be subjected to further consultations within the ranks of Ministries.
Last month, the Constitutional Court maintained that the 64 ministers who stayed on in office after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016 must pay back the money they received during the period they illegally occupied their positions.
The court also dismissed Attorney General Likando Kalaluka’s application in which he wanted the court to revisit it’s ruling that the former PF ministers must pay back the money they obtained during the time they were found to have occupied their offices illegally.
But the ministers, through Attorney General Kalaluka, applied to re-open and review the judgment, and vacate the portion where it directed that they refund the emoluments they got.
A panel of five Constitutional Court Judges made the ruling which was delivered by Judge Margaret Munalula and dismissed Kalaluka’s application saying it was against public interest that he was seeking to represent the ministers.
The court said the status had changed after it was found that the ministers occupied their offices illegally and therefore, Kalaluka could not represent them as it was now a private matter.
In this matter, the Law Association of Zambia and the opposition UPND sued former Justice Minister Ngosa Simbyakula and 63 others for illegally serving in the government after Parliament was dissolved.
The Constitutional Court on August 8th 2016 declared that Ministers occupied their positions illegally after Parliament was dissolved and ordered them to pay back the money and vacate their positions immediately.
Don’t ask them to pay back but just freeze their salaries and allowances for those still serving and mps. Those who are not like Dr ngosa should pay outrightly back.
This process has taken at least one year before Constitutional Court made the order for Ministers to pay back the money. and it has been ALMOST a month since that decision was made, and Government is still waiting to be served with the document by Constitutional Court. D.A.M.N!!!!
So by the time madam, Inonge makes a final decision on who pays whether the Ministers or ECL or the Government that was sucked of the money, it would be 2 years from now.
By the time the actual payment is made based on the 3 options of payback, it will be 2021.
Sorry, but all our process in Zambia are just too slow, and this an issue as this creates room for corruption within the processes.
This government does not respect the rule of law. It’s a lawless group of individuals who rule by jungle law.
In the South African Parliament, the hit song was “Pay Back da Money!!”, now it is in the Zambian Parliament, and the Vice – President wants to consult the stakeholders who supposed to pay back the money. Let the chaps pay back the money with interest at prime.
This woman sees nothing, ears nothing and knows nothing. Is this the fierst time she is expressing ignorance over a well know issue? Even her own dogs if she keeps any know this issue and have probably seen the judgement.