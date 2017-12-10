Cabinet has approved for publication and introduction in Parliament the Industrial and Labour Relations (Amendment) Bill, of 2017 , during its current sitting,

Chief government Spokesperson, Kampamba Mulenga says the amendment to the Industrial and Labour Relations Act, Chapter 269 is to facilitate the payment of fees for various services.

Ms. Mulenga said this is in line with the 2018 National Budget in terms of Government revenue through the payment of fees for various services.

She said Cabinet approved the Joining the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Sharing.

Ms. Mulenga who is also Information and Broadcasting minister said the Framework under the OECD is essential in building Zambia’s capacity to keep up the standards in preventing the erosion of the country’s tax base through profit shifting and tax planning schemes.

She said globalization has opened opportunities for multinational enterprises to use tax planning strategies that exploit gaps and mismatches in national and international tax rules to artificially shift profits to low or no-tax locations where there is little or no economic activity.

“ Cabinet approved joining the Framework with the realization that despite Zambia having a lot of foreign investments in the form of multinational enterprises, especially in the mining, financial and retail sectors, and, therefore, it has not been spared from the effects of base erosion and profit shifting practices, “ she said in a statement to ZANIS today

And Cabinet has approved in principle, the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to criminalize acts of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment; and domesticate the relevant provisions of the United Nations Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

“ The new legislation will lead to the prevention of acts of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, protection and provision of material support to victims of torture, “ she said.

The Chief Government spokesperson said under this item, Cabinet approved in principle, the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to amend the Judiciary Administration Act No. 23 of 2016 in order to replace provisions that exclude newly admitted advocates from qualifying to being appointed as Research Advocates in the Judiciary.

Ms. Mulenga explained that the current legislation states that a Research Advocate shall be a practitioner with at least two years post qualification experience.

She said the Judiciary has as a result of this provision faced challenges in the recruitment of Research Advocates who assist Judges in the performance of their judicial function.

Ms. Mulenga also said Cabinet has in addition approved in principle, the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to amend the Subordinate Court Act to increase the monetary jurisdiction of the Subordinate Court so that a substantial portion of cases being filed in the High Court can be filed in the Subordinate Court.

The monetary jurisdiction of Magistrates was last revised in 1998. Since then, the jurisdiction has been eroded by inflation resulting in small monetary claims being filed in the High Court.

The amended legislation will result in the expeditious disposal of cases as it is easier and cheaper to prosecute cases in the Subordinate Court.

Other decisions approved by cabinet are the establishment of the Zambia Academy of Sciences through an Act of Parliament, publication and introduction in Parliament, during the current sitting of Parliament.

It has also approved the Employment (Amendment) Bill, 2017, National Health Insurance Bill, 2017 for publication and introduction in Parliament during the current sitting.

Ms. Mulenga said Cabinet was also informed of the hosting of Zambia the 2017 COSAFA Under 20 Tournament on the Copperbelt Province.

The participating countries are Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, the host, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

She said the games kicked off on 6th December, 2017 and the final game will be played on 16th December, 2017 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

These decisions were approved at the 21st Cabinet Meeting held on Monday, 4th December, 2017, at State House.