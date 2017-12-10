Government has invested money in the construction of a Cyber City to promote the growth of information communication technology sector in the country.

The Zambia Cyber City will be a business innovation hub, comprising workshops, light manufacturing facilities, Data center to catalyse education research and innovation for small and medium enterprises.

Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba said that his ministry has partnered with the Ministry of Higher Education and the Copperbelt University to construct and develop the Cyber City which will be situated in Lusaka.

In a speech read for him by Ministry of transport and communication Director in the department of communication Yese Bwalya, Mr. Mushimba said the development is in line with the seventh national development plan that seeks to promote investment in all sectors of the economy.

The Minister says the construction of the Cyber City, which is now at feasibility study level, will be in partnership with the private sector.

Mr. Mushimba said this during a dinner hosted by the Information and Communications Technology Society of Zambia.

Speaking at the same function, Zambia Institute of Human Resource Management President Mooka Silumbu pledged that his organisation is ready to work with other entities in fostering development of the ICT sector in Zambia.

Meanwhile, Information and Communications Technology Society of Zambia President Alick Siankumo called for strong linkages between government, his organisation and the private sector for the benefit of the country’s economic development.