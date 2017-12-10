Minister of Tourism and Arts Charles Banda has encouraged Zambian authors to write books on the country’s cultural heritage as a true identity of who they are.

Mr. Banda says if the country continues being weak in writing about its own heritage, present and future generations will not fully understand the country’s cultural heritage.

ZANIS reports that the minister said this last night in Lusaka when he officiated at the launch of three books ‘The Prehistory of the 73 plus Bantu Language Groups of Zambia’, ‘300 BC-AD1600, Zambia’s Outstanding Natural Cultural Historical Sites’ and ‘The Barotse in Maps by Nicholas Katenekwa.

The Tourism Minister explained that the books will bring out a number of positive lessons and attributes about the country and its citizens.

“ The Prehistory Of The 73 Plus Bantu Language Groups of Zambia, 300 BC-AD1600 has put the nation in the limelight to the entire world as the book touches the subject of the Bantu people of the entire Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Mr. Banda.

The Minister said the book has also provided a new interpretation of the classification, origins and migration of the 600 plus Bantu languages and language groups of Africa.

He further hoped that this realization would minimize the xenophobic tendencies of many people in most countries that has taken roots recently.

And the author, Nicholas Katenekwa , said he wrote about Zambia’s Outstanding Sites primarily to make Zambians aware of the rich heritage legacy they live with and their obligation to hand it to the next generation in the original condition.

Mr. Katenekwa who is also an archeologist said Zambia’s tourism has remained based on two single products of world firm-the Victoria Falls World Heritage Site and its rich wildlife estate, saying that Zambia is so blessed with so many types of outstanding heritage sites.

He noted that Zambia’s tourism has been entirely based on foreign tourists yet Zambians can be a much more sustainable tourism base, if only they knew and appreciated their rich heritage legacy.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS yesterday by Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe.