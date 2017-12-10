PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has disclosed that former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services was Chishimba Kambwili fired because he refused to be investigated when corruption allegations were leveled at him because he was a Minister.

The President revealed that he had to immediately let go off Mr Kambwili who when called for investigations by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) became a challenge and tried to flex his muscle that he was a minister.

President Lungu clarified that allegations of corruption against a minister or his aides will not entail that they are dropped but he charged that if called upon to be investigated no position would shield anyone from investigations.

“I want it to be known that an allegation of corruption against a minister will not entail that he has to be dropped, no, he has to be investigated, once he is investigated he should be brought to book, no one is above the law, but in this particular case I am talking about, this minister was questioned and he said ‘who are you? I am a minister’,” said the president and then added, ” And then ACC told me ‘look, your minister is not cooperating’, I said ‘I will drop him’.

“If you say ‘Given Lubinda is corrupt, I will not drop him, I will allow you to investigate him and if you find him wanting, you can prosecute him but if Given Lubinda becomes a challenge to your inquiries and investigations, I will drop him, that’s how I work. I want to make this very clear that if Given Lubinda says ‘no, you can’t talk to me because I am minister, then me and Given Lubinda will part company and that is how I part company with some ministers.”

President Lungu further called upon people to cooperate and support the ACC. “Let us cooperate with the ACC and support them by giving them space to work. I want to make it very clear because they think that I tolerate corruption, somebody said ‘I am corruption itself or I am the manifestation of corruption’, I am not because I believe that the wealth that we have belongs to the people and we should use it properly,” President Lungu said.

“I, personally and as PF president will not condone corruption in my government and I will not look kindly upon members of my government who take advantage of their positions to enrich themselves at the expense of the Zambian people,” President Lungu said before adding that he will not shield anyone from investigations from responsible agencies when called upon

At that point you can be dropped because Amos Chanda has been invited several times by ACC to answer queries and he has answered, he has cooperated with the ACC, which is as it should be. He has been found clean and he has come back to work,” President Lungu said.

And President Lungu said that he cannot fire his Special Assistant Amos Chanda on unfounded corruption allegations which the relevant authorities have cleared him of, adding that the ACC found him as clean as a whistle.

The President said that when investigative wings opened query into his Press Aide, Mr Chanda, he did not shield him and that Mr. Chanda cooperated with ACC and answered their queries. President Lungu added that the ACC cleared Mr. Chanda of all corruption allegations and thus he saw no reasons as to why he should fire him.

President Lungu announced that no one was above the law; no presidential aide or minister can be shielded from investigations.