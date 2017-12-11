The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) in Western Province has cautioned consumers against buying substandard and defective products during this festive season.

In an interview with ZANIS on Friday, CCPC Provincial Economist Bravo Muchuu said consumers should not get too excited with most price discounts but cross-check products to avoid buying any expired food stuffs and products.

“This is the period (festive season) that most of the prices are on discount, there are a lot of promotional offers such that consumers don’t even mind about the expiry dates of some products, or cosmetics or some drinks or whatever, food stuffs and end up buying food that is expired, especially those in rural areas,” he explained.

Mr Muchuu said it was imperative for consumers to question traders over attractive promotional offers which are rife this time of the year.

He observed that some traders intend to make clearance sales thus capitalizing on bulk buying from customers.

Mr Muchuu urged traders to be honest with the state of some products which have defects and are put up on promotion.

The CPCC Provincial Economist advised buyers to conduct window shopping of several stores before purchasing goods to avoid buying substandard products and not to incur financial losses.