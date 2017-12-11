

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has removed the entire senior management team at Solwezi General Hospital for negligence.

Dr Chitalu got incensed by the deplorable conditions he found at the hospital when he paid an impromptu visit around 22:00 hours yesterday.

After seeing dirty floors, walls and witnessing neglected patients, Dr Chilufya described the situation as negligence saying his decision to remove management would serve as a warning to others who were running health institutions.

“The whole management team will be removed so that we place a team that will care for patients properly, a team that will support the medical superintendant to run the facility and that must be done immediately. This must send a warning to everybody running a health facility that these are positions of trust and we expect you to provide health care in clean environments and competently so. We have to ensure that we don’t compromise on the quality of care,” said Dr Chilufya.