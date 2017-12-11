The opposition UPND has written to the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation requesting for the public broadcaster to host its party President Hakainde Hichilema on the “Sunday Interview program”.

According to a letter received by ZNBC Director General, Mr. Hichilema is requesting to feature on ZNBC TV on 17th December, 2017.

In the letter party spokesperson, Charles Kakoma explains that Mr. Hichilema will endeavour to expound his attractive economic vision for the country.

And Kakoma explains that the UPND President will also use the opportunity to wish the Zambians a happy Christmas and progressive 2018.

ZNBC which is now advocating for an increase in TV levy from K5 to K10 has off late been hosting members of the Patriotic Front with the most recent being President Edgar Lungu who stated that the country was facing serious challenges under his watch ranging from the Agriculture, and governance such as him contesting elections for a third term in 2021.