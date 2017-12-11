The opposition UPND has written to the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation requesting for the public broadcaster to host its party President Hakainde Hichilema on the “Sunday Interview program”.
According to a letter received by ZNBC Director General, Mr. Hichilema is requesting to feature on ZNBC TV on 17th December, 2017.
In the letter party spokesperson, Charles Kakoma explains that Mr. Hichilema will endeavour to expound his attractive economic vision for the country.
And Kakoma explains that the UPND President will also use the opportunity to wish the Zambians a happy Christmas and progressive 2018.
ZNBC which is now advocating for an increase in TV levy from K5 to K10 has off late been hosting members of the Patriotic Front with the most recent being President Edgar Lungu who stated that the country was facing serious challenges under his watch ranging from the Agriculture, and governance such as him contesting elections for a third term in 2021.
As long as you can explain your connections to the Free Masson underworld and clear the air on your privatisation theft.
Clear the paradise issue and your sponsoring of hate propaganda at Zambian Witch Doctor.
Grevazio don’t forget these important questions
There is absolutely no reason why the opposition cannot be allowed to feature on any broadcaster platform including ZNBC.
Remember how CK thought he would never need coverage outside politics. I urge Richard Mwanza to be professional and accommodating. One day we won’t be in power.
Ba Kudos tapali ifwomulelanda. Marubbish yekayeka
Wabetole kudo
I agree with Mr. Kudos, if allowed to feature on ZNBC, Grevazio grill this man on the privitisation of the mines scandal, Namwala ethnic cleasing, blocking of the presidential motorcade in mongu, freemasonry, paradise papers, Mapatizya formula, Armageddon, tribalism, failure to recognize the president, convention for UPND, his connection to the openhier foundation and many more. Please draw questions carefully from the aforementioned because these are the issues that have dented this man and that make him UNSUITABLE to go to the state house.
Is Mr mwanza the DoP. I thought the director of programs office and not an individual should’ve been addressed. What if he is on leave or out attending to some seminars or workshops and never get to see your letter on time what are you going to say. Are these people in upnd really matured? There bloggers are as immature as them. Honestly speaking is the how you address an official letter. That looks more of a personal letter to me. The DG for znbc does not make such decisions ba under5 party. Kikiki
Am confused… I thought UPND leader is on record telling the BBC and other international community they are not allowed access to ZNBC?
Let’s see him get vindicated…
Ask and you shall be given.
HH
Is this the way it is done or what? It sounds like you are imposing yourself on ZNBC and Zambians as a whole. Be humble man.
DJ7 HH is a Zambian and has the right of access to ZNBC
His entitled just like ALL of us.
The answer is NO
That letter is personal .
how do start ati Dear Mr Mwanza.
Mr Mwanza went for his Masters
that letter was written by an u5 comedian
Ulichipuba iwe Grade 7. Noko ichintu
This is how you start.
Dear Sir,
We…….
no wonder no one takes you seriously
I take HH very serious and not that red eyed drunkard
No matches please, can they make sure nabasha machisa pansé
iné nshamonapo … how does he even choose the day and time?
Ushè njipusheko kewná mwé, DeadNBC tabakwata diary? Am sure they have things to do and the need to check if bwana HH can be accommodated.
This is an institution with lined up programmes, you just cannot budge in to interrupt and be given audience.
You need to queue just like anyone else. Ulefwaya untolokè, am scheduled to appear on the same day.
What’s wrong with your PA?
These people are amatures. thats why they will never rule Zambia. PERIOD
Plus keep calling ecl ati chakolwa
60% of Zambians are chakolwa just like ecl. when you call him that name they also feel insulted.
I agree with Mr. Kudos, if allowed to feature on ZNBC, Grevazio grill this man on the privitisation of the mines scandal, Namwala ethnic cleasing, blocking of the presidential motorcade in mongu, freemasonry, paradise papers, Mapatizya formula, Armageddon, tribalism, failure to recognize the president, convention for UPND, his connection to the openhier foundation and many more. Please draw questions carefully from the aforementioned because these are the issues that have dented this man and that make him UNSUITABLE to go to the state house.
No just bring steven shurkar part two. u5 will chicken out i tell you
This is the opportune time to prove whether ZNBC is for PF only or not.