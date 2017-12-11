Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Enock Tembo has petitioned President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to disclose the total amount of money that he has earned this year through various allowances such as international and local trips.

In a statement to today, Mr. Tembo said such a disclosure by President Lungu will serve very important purposes as it will allow the citizens to know the total amount of remuneration that the President earns, given that the law already requires full disclosure of the Presidential basic salary which is in the public domain.

Mr. Tembo further stated that the disclosure of the various allowances earned by the President will also allow Zambians to do a cost-benefit analysis of the Presidential trips by comparing the cost to the taxpayer versus the perceived benefits.

“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to disclose the total amount of money that he has earned this year through various allowances such as international and local travels” Tembo said