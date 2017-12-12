Police in Chipata district have picked up a 44 year old man for allegedly murdering his biological son.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS yesterday, Eastern Province Division Criminal Investigations Officer Patson Mukomongo said police have arrested Samson Mkandawire of Chipata West for the alleged murder of his 26 year old son by the name of Agrippa Mkandawire.

Mr. Mukomongo said the duo picked up a fight on Wednesday last week around 01:00 hrs. after a misunderstanding.

He said the deceased who sustained a swollen stomach was rushed to Chipata Central Hospital where he was given medication and discharged later.

Mr. Mukomongo said the condition of the deceased worsened on Friday and was taken back to the hospital before being pronounced dead on Saturday morning.

He said a hoe handle is suspected to have been used by the suspect to beat the deceased.

Mr. Mukomongo said the investigations are ongoing and that the body of the deceased is in Chipata Central Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem while, the suspect is in police custody.