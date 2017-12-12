The countdown for Christmas begins, so join me as I share some of my favourite Christmas recipes. First this week is roasted Lamb.

Ingredients

1 leg of lamb

3 heaped tsps powdered garlic

3 tsps Paprika

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

½ garlic bulb

½ bunch rosemary

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 carrots, cut into large chunks

1onion, cut into quarters

1.2l beef or lamb stock

Method

Season the leg of lamb with garlic powder, paprika salt and pepper; making sure to rub the seasoning in well. For best results do this in advance, and cover the lamb with cling film and leave in the refrigerator overnight. Remove from the fridge 1 hr before roasting.

Heat the oven to 190C/170C fan/gas 5. Heat a large frying pan, add a little oil and brown the lamb all over. Scatter the carrot, onion, garlic and rosemary in a large roasting tin, pour in the stock, then place the browned lamb in the tin.

Roast for about 1 hr 45 mins. Turn the lamb halfway through. When cooked, remove the lamb and allow to rest in a warm place covered in foil for about 30 mins.

While the lamb is resting, make the gravy. Pour all the stock from the tin into a saucepan. This stock should be rich, slightly thick and have a great lamb flavour, keep it on the cooker for a bit longer if you wish to thicken it more.

Serving

Serve the lamb with the gravy, potatoes and extra vegetables if you would like e.g. Brussel sprouts, parsnips etc.

Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host