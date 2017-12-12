Copperbelt University Vice Chancellor Naison Ngoma has said no student died as a result of the recent riot that occurred at the University.He said the University is dismayed with reports suggesting that about 12 CBU students have died following the riot at the University. Professor Ngoma has called on people behind the fake news to desist from spreading rumours which could cause chaos at the university.

Meanwhile,the Copperbelt University has with immediate effect dissolved the Students Union executive following riotous activities by students over delayed meal allowances.Professor Ngoma said it is unacceptable for students to become agitated and violent over meal allowances.

Professor Ngoma said the University made it clear to students before enrollment that Government will provide the allowances subject to the availability of funds.He told ZNBC News in an interview that the decision to dissolve the Union was reached after he held a meeting with Union leaders who failed to discourage their members from riotous behavior.