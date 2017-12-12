Copperbelt University Vice Chancellor Naison Ngoma has said no student died as a result of the recent riot that occurred at the University.He said the University is dismayed with reports suggesting that about 12 CBU students have died following the riot at the University. Professor Ngoma has called on people behind the fake news to desist from spreading rumours which could cause chaos at the university.
Meanwhile,the Copperbelt University has with immediate effect dissolved the Students Union executive following riotous activities by students over delayed meal allowances.Professor Ngoma said it is unacceptable for students to become agitated and violent over meal allowances.
Professor Ngoma said the University made it clear to students before enrollment that Government will provide the allowances subject to the availability of funds.He told ZNBC News in an interview that the decision to dissolve the Union was reached after he held a meeting with Union leaders who failed to discourage their members from riotous behavior.
Now what is @2020vision talking about heavy-handedness by police.
I will wait for a comment from the peace keeper.
If they die they die
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Can someone help me understand something, how do you enrol a student at a university and tell them that your student allowance for food, books and projects will be paid to you subject to availability of funds??? So the student stops eating etc until the money is available???
Am i so dull that i don’t get it????
PF are dribbling everyone, including students, out of pocket change.
This is another ‘koswe muponto’ who needs to go and do something else he has clearly failed to run the university…
So the government cannot affford to pay for meals, Tell IMF that . No availability of funds for the future leaders of zambia but $42 million for fire trucks
Welcome to zambia the real africa
Whether a student died or not still cannot take the away the fact that police aggressively attacked the students at CBU. If anybody saw the images of the students that were beaten, one would agree that those students will live with those (permanent) marks for the rest of their lives. I am a former CBU student myself and I have seen police brutality with my own eyes. It is time the roles and responsibilities of police officers were reviewed and redefined. There is need to protect individuals that are attacked by the men and women in uniform. No one is above the law and as such all the police officers that were involving in beating up students at CBU should be brought to book.
You have condemned the Police but you have not shared your views about the riotous behavior of students. Not mentioning damage they cause to private property.
kci – He has also failed to mention the people spreading rumors about the death of a student. He seems to be unhappy that no student died.
He doesn’t speak like a Vice Chancellor. He sounds like a Spokesperson for a Political party. I am sure he was told what to say because an educated Vice Chancellor cannot say things like this. And how do you run an institution by telling students that you’ll get meal allowances as funds become available. How can you eat only when funds are available?
Ok,then Ministers and MPs should also get sitting allowances “as funds become available”
They asked for it… Who told them to riot…? How many people is going without salary even after working..? Talk of council workers, but do not riot…but student just sitting and doing nothing and you want to be given cash freely…. mwe fipuba mwe!!! I ma suffering here from 0600 hour with a wheel-bar just make ends meet!!! Mwanya bakoswe… and they deduct from my little earning to feed you..