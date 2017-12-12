Zambia Under-20 coach Mumamba Numba has revealed the critical areas that he needs to address in the team following their 2017 COSAFA U20 Cup exit.

Zambia failed to defend their COSAFA U20 title on home ground this week after finishing 3rd in Group A.

Numba’s said his team of mostly Zambia Under-17 players, who won the COSAFA version of the tournament in Mauritius in July, improved as the competition grew after losing 2-0 in their opening game to Uganda.

Zambia rebounded to draw 0-0 with Malawi before wrapping up their Group A matches with a 2-0 win over Swaziland.

They finished Group A one point behind Malawi and Group A winners Uganda who were tied on 5 points and separated by goal difference.

“It is a good sign for us as coaches there was progression in all the three games that we have played,” Numba said.

“We are happy with what the boys have done and now trying to prepare them for our next challenge,” Numba said.

“All we need is players to strengthen in some positions.

“We still need to add players in the flanks, at right back, left back, central defence and need to do a bit of work in central midfield.”

Next for Numba is the 2019 U20 AFCON in Niger which Zambia must now qualify for as defending after winning it as hosts in 2017.