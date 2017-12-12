Coach Wedson Nyirenda has declared that Chipolopolo is ripe to start winning trophies.

Nyirenda was installed as Zambia coach on the premise of building a strong team.

The trainer said the process of building a strong Zambia team is nearly complete.

“I think everyone now can see that our game is moving in the right direction. We are almost done with the building,” Nyirenda said.

“All we need now is to starting getting the trophies. We have what it take to get what we need. We have a team in place,” he said.

Nyirenda is currently preparing the locally based Chipolopolo team for next month’s CHAN coming up in Morocco.

Zambia will tackle Ivory Coast, Uganda and Namibia in Group B at CHAN which runs from January 13 to February 4.