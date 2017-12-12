The Zambian Mission in Turkey has partnered with Turkey Travel Agencies Association (TURSAB) to raise the bar of Zambia’s profile as a tourism destination of choice.

Charge d’ Affaires of Zambia in Turkey Bwalya Nondo said the mission has lined up tourism promotion events in Turkey’s key cities of Istanbul, Antalya and Izmir.

Mr. Nondo hopes that through the initiative, Zambia’s pristine tourism attractions which include the Victoria Falls, the Wildlife and Cultural Ceremonies will attract more tourists from Turkey.

He asserted that the Zambian mission in Turkey is eager to contribute towards attaining the projected one million or more tourist’s inflows into Zambia which, he said would help to boost economic development and job creation.

Mr. Nondo added that government’s rates tourism highly as an engine for economic growth hence, the need to turn the sector into a wealth spinner for the nation.

He said that during the promotions, the mission will make presentations and show videos depicting Zambia’s tourism attractions.

Mr. Nondo was confident that tourist inflows into Zambia from Turkey and the surrounding regions would increase sharply given Zambia’s indisputable tourism gem coupled with political stability and peace.

He said Zambian mission would take advantage of the tourism promotion events to reiterate the need for a direct flight by Turkish Airlines between Zambia and Turkey as this was a key catalyst to promotion of tourism

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today by First Secretary at the Zambian Embassy in Turkey, Jerry Munthali.