The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction in Eastern province has called on President Edgar Lungu to declare the 2017/2018 farmer input distribution exercise through the e-voucher system as a national disaster without any further delays.
CSPR Eastern Province Coordinator Maxson Nkhoma has noted with disappointment that the current happenings in the agriculture sector do not reflect any sign of government’s commitment towards walking the talk on economic diversification as alluded to by the President in his address to Parliament in October 2017.
He recalls that the head of state is on record when he addressed Parliament to have said that his government was going to diversify the economy from mining dependence to the agriculture sector by increasing government support towards the sector.
Mr Nkhoma says CSPR is particularly concerned that the government has not started the distribution of farming inputs to farmers as of today, 12th December, 2017 a month after the rains had started, and when the minister of agriculture had addressed Parliament and indicated that the farming inputs distribution would start by 15th October, 2017.
He says the delay in the distribution of farming inputs to farmers is a worse disaster when compared to army worms which can be easily eliminated using pesticides.
Mr Nkhoma noted that in view of numerous cries and complaints from the farmers over delayed farming inputs and late payment by the Food Reserve Agency, it has become increasingly very important for the President to address the nation and declare the 2017/2018 farmer input distribution exercise a national disaster so that emergency farmer rescue interventions can be explored.
PF leadership under Edgar Lungu has no idea about agriculture. If they did, they would have invested $42 million into the sector rather than but fire tenders, you need not be a rocket scientist to understand that the return on this investment would have benefited millions of Zambians. Bakoswe mumpoto bafula!
Bakoswe ate all seeds.
Bakoswe muma farm.
With cool cash from Mukula trees and fancy trips abroad who can care about the poor farmers? People are enjoying too much to be disturbed by the cries of these farmers.
Had the farmers had a good price to sell their maize they wouldve had enough funds to purchase their farm inputs without relying on FISP!
Now Dora and her failed technocrats such as the over-stayed Agric PS Shawa with the schemes of the likes of Mutati deliberately wanted to create a situation that favoured millers and maize buyers who they themselves are connected to.
What a bunch of evil people they are, if the President has a heart I beg of him to fire these scoundrels who have killed farmers – next year when we have a food shortage Zambians will not forget and come 2021 we will see what happens!
Thank you CSPR for a clear and important message to the President, what should the President be doing or saying to correct the disaster. How can the Disaster mitigation unit help to correct the damage? The diversification talk or speeches has become a joke in our nation, there is no commitment to agriculture and yet it holds the key for Zambia’s economic transformation. There is need for leadership and direction in the management of our country, we have awarded contract and resources to outsiders and taken the role of captain who is not in the field. Expecting outsiders to develop Zambia is the biggest joke, that wont happen,