HON KAMBWILI’S CHEAP POPULISM – A RACE TO THE BOTTOM

Lusaka, Zambia, 12th December 2017 – It has come to our attention that in his quest to score cheaply and in his usual style bent on cheap populism, NDC’s Chishimba Kambwili posts to his Facebook wall alleging that the Media Department’s Social Media Administrator’s Consultative Meeting had Government Officials and was paid for by the State. He thereafter seeks to connect the meeting to the regrettable disturbances at the Copperbelt University, when the two are not related in any way.

As a habit, he has no restraint when it comes to racing to the bottom and it is not our intention to compete with him on that score.

We however feel duty bound to set the record straight:

1.Social Media is new media and we shall build the capacity of the Party’s communication infrastructure without any apologies to the NDC leader.

2.The Copperbelt Social Media Administrators meeting was NEVER attended by any single Government official. Government officials attending the meeting only exist in the NDC leader’s world of imagination. While an invitation had been extended to Mr. Amos Chanda, but apologies were made as he had other commitments.

3.The branded water the NDC leader has been spending sleepless nights about was an initiative of a committed member of the Party resident in Kitwe. The same way we branded the water is how we shall brand Roan Constituency when that time of reckoning comes

4.The Social Media Consultative meeting was not funded by any Government department but the Patriotic Front Media Department. For the NDC leader’s benefit, this was the second meeting to be held on the Copperbelt while several others have been held in Lusaka Province.

Instead of the NDC leader majoring in majors, he finds it easy to major in minors. We therefore wish to advise the NDC leader to reflect on what former US President Barack Obama called “snap judgements to complex issues” when it comes to social media. Attempting to over-simplify the unfortunate incidents at the Copperbelt University is a clear case of NDC leader minimizing the maximum and maximizing the minimums.

We refuse therefore, to join him in his race to the bottom. One thing he knows however is that a mobilized and highly effective PF Media will shorten his lies’ legs even further. He knows that an organized social media team will be a nightmare for him as it will cut his lies to size in real time.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

PF Media Director