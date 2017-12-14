The 2017 MTN/FAZ Player and Coach of the Year winners will be know on Friday night when awards are handed out to this season’s most deserving personalities on the Zambia soccer scene at Moba Hotel in Kitwe.

The 2016 winning duo from Zanaco of Coach Mumamba Mumba, who won the coach of the year award, and defender Ziyo Tembo, who won the Player of the Year Award, are back to try and collect back-to-back accolades.

Numba is up against Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi who steered the club to 3rd place after stuttering through the season.

Numba won the 2016 league title and later lost eight players to foreign and local clubs but still managed to finish a close number two behind eventual champions Zesco United.

Green Buffaloes coach Bilton Musonda too is in the race after his sides top three placing that threatened runners-up Zanaco and 2017 champions Zesco quest for a top two finish before his side faded to finish 4th.

In the Player of the Year category, Ziyo faces competition for the honour from club mate Augustine Mulenga who has been outstanding for both club and country in the league, CAF Champions League and in the 2018 CHAN and 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

2017 Golden Boot Winner Crispin Mugalu, who won the award with 21 goals, is also vying for the Player of the Year award.

Ziyo has also been nominated for the most disciplined player award.

2017 MTN/FAZ AWARDS NOMINEES LIST

Player of the Year (K25, 000):

1. Chris Mugalu (Lusaka Dynamos)

2. Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco)

3. Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

Coach of the Year

1. Beston Chambeshi (Nkana)

2. Bilton Musonda (Green Buffaloes)

3. Mumamba Numba (Zanaco)

Top scorer:

Chris Mugalu (21 goals Lusaka Dynamos-K20, 000)

Most Disciplined player

1) Ronald Kampamba ( Nkana)

2) Kondwani Mtonga (Zesco United)

3) Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco)

Young player of the Year:

1. Lameck Banda (Nkwazi)

2. Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors)

3. Chrispin Sakulanda (Mufulira Wanderers)

Referee of the Year

1. Wisdom Chewe

2. Gladys Lengwe

3. Janny Sikazwe

Presidential Award:

To be announced by the FAZ President