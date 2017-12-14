Opposition NDC Spokesman Erick Chanda this morning fired shots into the air to disperse a horde of PF cadres that stormed 5FM in Lusaka to disrupt a radio programme which featured NDC officials.

5FM was scheduled to feature NDC Consultant and PF Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili on the Burning Issue radio programme but informed filtered through that PF cadres planned to disrupt the radio programme.

NDC then decided to send its party Secretary General Mwenya Musenge and Mr Chanda and only managed to get Mr Kambwili on the phone for a few minutes into the programme.

As the programme was on air, a group of PF cadres stormed the premises and started smashing cars and deflating the tires belong to the NDC officials.

5 FM was forced to discontinue the programme and Mr Chanda ended up firing shots in the air to scare away the PF cadres.

In a follow up interview on the same station, Mr Chanda confirmed that he fired the shots in order to protect lives and property.

He said the PF cadres would have done more damage if he had not fired the shots.

Mr Chanda has since warned the youths not to continue being used by PF senior officials to cause confusion.