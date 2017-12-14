PF CONDEMNS 5FM INCIDENT

Lusaka, Zambia, 14th December 2017 – The confrontation that happened at 5 FM where NDC Secretary General Hon Mwenya Musenge’s vehicle was damaged by unknown people has made sad reading for all who believe in the freedom of expression and deepening of the country’s democracy.

We wish to distance the Party from the reported incident. The Party Secretariat was a hive of activity as we received former Matero MP Hon Miles Sampa and others back into the Party and at no point was any member given any directive to cause any form of disturbance anywhere. In this regard, we are calling on the Zambia Police consider the matter with the urgency it deserves.

PF values its working relationship with the media fraternity and the incident at 5 FM is regrettable. As a Party, we always ensure that our members conduct themselves in ways that promote the ideal of a free, thriving and robust media space devoid of intimidation.

PF continues to call for tolerance within the democratic space we have chosen for ourselves as Zambian. Further, we are calling for cessation of politics of character assassination and provocation. We believe that it’s possible to sustain healthy debate void of insults. After 53 years of Independence, Zambia should be characterised by issue-based politics, where different players can disagree on issues affecting the nation without becoming personally disagreeable.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

PF Media Director