President Edgar Lungu will this Friday be on the Copperbelt Province in Ichimpe, Kalulushi for the Launch of the pole treatment Plant for ZAFFICO.

President Lungu will also have attend the First Ever Kopala Youth Interactive Forum at Road View Hotel in Kitwe

President Lungu is expected to conclude his visit with the Fundraising Dinner for the PF on the Copperbelt Province at Mist Gardens in Kitwe on Friday 15th December 2017 .

The fundraising dinner is meant to raise funds for the construction of the PF Provincial Secretariat.