Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba says they hope to use home advantage in their 2018 CAF Champions League opener to the fullest.

Zanaco qualified as runners-up after Zambia earned four slots following the country’s recent good run in the group stages of the inter-club competitions.

Nkana and Green Buffaloes will play in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup while Zesco United join Zanaco in the CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, Zanaco will face Gambia Armed Forces FC in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League when they host the West Africans on February 11 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The final leg is set for February 19 in Banjul.

“It is a fair draw and what is important are good preparations because West African teams are very tricky,” Numba said.

“We have to prepare adequately so that we can go to the next round.

“It is good that we are starting at home so that we can finish the job here.

“But we don’t have any insight on them and we are still trying to get information about the team.”

Should Zanaco progress, they will face either 2017 CAF Champions’ League group stage debutants Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland or Lesotho club Bantu FC.