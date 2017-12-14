Management at ZNBC has granted UPND President Hakainde Hichilema an opportunity to feature on its flagship Sunday Interview TV programme this Sunday December 17th 2017.
This follows a request by the UPND through its Spokesman Charles Kakoma who had written to ZNBC Director General Richard Mwanza requesting that Mr. Hichilema is featured on the Sunday Interview on December 17.
Mr Kakoma had written that Mr Hichilema would use the appearance on Sunday Interview to share his attractive economic policies among other issues.
And in a letter addressed to Mr Kakoma, Mr Mwanza said the programme will be prerecored on Thursday at 10:30 Hours.
He said ZNBC has had to waiver its schedule to accommodate Mr Hichilema after making special consideration after his request.
And some sources at ZNBC have disclosed that the UPND leader is expected to arrive at ZNBC studios aroud 10 Hours for the recording.
The sources said ZNBC management have asked Presenter Grevazio Zulu to make the programme as uncomfortable as possible or perhaps even worse that the BBC’s Hard Talk
Finally! Lets hear what he has to say. and let the PF negative comments in 3,2,1..
Fake they will record the program and then heavily edit it and subsequently they will come with a reason not to Air it…..and if indeed they air it, there will be mass power cuts nation wide.
So he will just cry and cry and cry and cry like a “hoe” (translated: Kambwili)
Sunday Interview has always been a live programme. The pre-recording condition this time round is to facilitate preview and censor critical statements that will be viewed as not sitting well with those who have the authority.
Good.
Ask him HH
Why is he fighting with a small boy Tayali?
Why taking the case to Livingston not Lsk?
Is he not worried that some people would say that he is tribalist simply by taking the case to Livingston.
In his view, is he not worried about what people might think if anything bad can happen to Chilufya Tayali while in Livingston?
Privatization of mines and many other companies of which some he bought himself.
@ What point did he become rich? After privatization or before?
Ask him if it is true that he is a free mason or not?
Can he publicly reject his religion in favor of politics or can he accept his religion at the expense of his religion?
I will be happy if he explain this questions.
@ DJ7
1. Tayali may be “small boy”, but thanks to largesse of the Endemically Corrupt Leader of Plunderers Federation, Tayali has become synonymous of political krap
2. Do you know that HC in Livingstone issue written Ruling in days whilst HC in Lusaka it may take three years or more !?!
3. Some imbec!les like you still believe that in 90 days there will be more money in their pockets
4. Tayali will be “protected” by ZPF like any other Zambian Citizen
5. Can you produce evidence to back-up your malicious slander?
6. Read Constitution of Zambia, Part III, Art. 11(d)
7. Read Constitution of Zambia, Part III, Art. 11(b)
8. Learn to express your self imbec!le
9. All questions answered. You must be happy now. By the way, do you suffer from genetically transmitted “imbecillitatem”?
Mr Free.
Thank you for your answer. However, u still haven’t answered questions regarding
privatization, and,
At what point did he (HH) become rich. Before or after privatization?
Is it true that he (HH) also bought some of the companies he recommended for privatization?
Questions around the Religion of HH,
and whether he is ready to reject his free mason religion in favor of his political life
or he is ready to accept his free mason religion at the expense of his political life?
Can you answer this questions? If yes, answer them. If no, y not?
We are happy that HH, our national leader is featuring on our national broadcaster. This is supposed to be a daily norm. HI should be featuring intermittently on ZNBC to share his vision on how he wants to lead our country.
We all know he has good brains and good vision for mother Zambia.
But cowards and greedy criminals who think they are the only ones who should rule mother Zambia are always blocking him and make him feel an alien in his own country.
VIVA IT VIVA! VIVA UPND VIVA! Use that platform to expose Lungu and his thieving PF!
Since when did HH become a national leader? HH is only a leader for Southern province. The national leader is ECL who has support from 11 out of 12 provinces. You guys are living in fantasy island, in a perpetual dreamland. Even if we were to vote today, HH will be again beaten because of your regionalism thinking.
It is his right as a Zambian with huge following and also coz he’s a taxpayer whose taxes fund ZNBC.
It is a huge Tonga following only!!!!!! His money is in offshore accounts, he does not care about Zambia.
VIVA HH VIVA! VIVA UPND VIVA! VIVA ROAD TO TRUE DEMOCRACY VIVA! RIGHT NOW THERE ARE NO MEDICINES IN OUR HOSPITALS. PATIENTS ARE BEING DISCHARGED PREMATURELY DUE TO LACK OF DRUGS. LUNGU HAS FAILED TO RUN THE AFFAIRS OF OUR COUNTRY AND HAS FAILED LAMENTABLY SO. LUNGU HAS WASTED OUR TIME AS A NATION. LUNGU’S LEADERSHIP IS EXTREMELY POOR.
Lungu is loved in 9 provinces and many have seen much progress under his leadership, only the Southerners are blinded by tribalism.
Kampamba sure has got nice legs. I always watch her when she’s seated in a chair issuing those useless PF statements. I didn’t know that behind the chair lies those beautiful legs. Do me favor Honorable Kampamba, Kindly issue all your statements while standing so that I can always get the pleasure of watching your beautiful legs. I now understand why the president can’t fire you even when he knows that you were Kambwili’s girlfriend in the past.
That is the reason why you masterbate every night!!!!??
Unfortunately HH will not choose questions to be asked. All will depend on the interviewer. What if the interviewer does not ask questions on the economy? What if the interviewer concentrate on questions that make HH and UPND uncomfortable? Perhaps he could have done paid up programme where he could sell himself! However, thank you to both ZNBC and HH for agreeing to work together. Make the best of the time.
“Attractive economic policies” will turn into vilification of PF. Just put your manifesto on the table without seeking political mileage on a deserved prison time.
It’s obvious that they consulted state house before granting HH this rare opportunity. It’s good,though