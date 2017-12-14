Management at ZNBC has granted UPND President Hakainde Hichilema an opportunity to feature on its flagship Sunday Interview TV programme this Sunday December 17th 2017.

This follows a request by the UPND through its Spokesman Charles Kakoma who had written to ZNBC Director General Richard Mwanza requesting that Mr. Hichilema is featured on the Sunday Interview on December 17.

Mr Kakoma had written that Mr Hichilema would use the appearance on Sunday Interview to share his attractive economic policies among other issues.

And in a letter addressed to Mr Kakoma, Mr Mwanza said the programme will be prerecored on Thursday at 10:30 Hours.

He said ZNBC has had to waiver its schedule to accommodate Mr Hichilema after making special consideration after his request.

And some sources at ZNBC have disclosed that the UPND leader is expected to arrive at ZNBC studios aroud 10 Hours for the recording.

The sources said ZNBC management have asked Presenter Grevazio Zulu to make the programme as uncomfortable as possible or perhaps even worse that the BBC’s Hard Talk