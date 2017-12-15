Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has won the 2017 Coach of the Year Award.

Chambeshi beat 2016 winner Mumamba Numba of Zanaco and Bilton Musonda of Green Buffaloes.

He guided Nkana to a 3rd place finish after steering the record 12-time FAZ Super Division champions from mid-table obscurity after Zeddy Saileti was fired in May.

But his major highlight came at national level where he won the 2017 U20 AFCON with hosts Zambia Under-20 in March three months after lifting the 2016 COSAFA U20 Cup in South Africa.

He later guided the Zambia Under-20 to a debut quarterfinal appearance at the FIFA U20 World Cup in South Korea last June.

Chambeshi also took home a K20, 000 cheque for his success.

Chambeshi’win eclipsed the Player of the Year Award that went to midfielder Augustine Mulenga of Zanaco who beat his club mate and 2016 winner Ziyo Tembo to the accolade.

Mulenga enjoyed a great CAF Champions League outing with Zanaco and also produced some impressive form with Zambia in both the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2018 CHAN qualifiers.

He took home the biggest cheque of all to the tune of K25, 000.

2016 Best Player Ziyo did not go home empty handed after winning The Most Disciplined Player Award.

And Golden Boot winner Chris Mugalu of Lusaka Dynamos, like Chambeshi, also took home a K20, 000 cheque.

Zambia Under-20 and Nkwazi forward Lameck Banda won the Young Player of the Year.

Jan Sikazwe took home the Best Referee Award while Oliver Mweene won the Best Assistant Award.

Sikazwe, Ziyo and Banda all pocketed a K15, 000 cheques each while Mweene took home K10, 000.

And the President’s Award went posthumously to the late Kabwe Soccer Youth Academy boss Evans Mutangama who died a fortnight ago after the club secured its FAZ Super Division Promotion.