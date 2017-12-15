The 2017 COSAFA Under-20 Cup final will be played at Arthur Davies Stadium instead of Nkana Stadium as earlier scheduled.

The decision was made after heavy rains in Kitwe over the last three days pummelled Nkana Stadium leaving the pitch unplayable.

COSAFA was also forced to switch Thursday’s semifinals from Nkana to across the road at Arthur Davies due to the same reasons.

“After further inspection this morning at Nkana stadium by COSAFA’s Technical Team in conjunction with Nkana Stadium’s Management, the pitch was found to be not in a suitable condition for the playing of the Final matches tomorrow,” COSAFA general secretary Sue Destombes said.

“Patches of surface water are still visible and following matches earlier this week during heavy rain, the surface is bumpy and therefore poses a risk to the players which is and must be COSAFA’s priority.”

The final be played at 14h00 and it involve South Africa and Lesotho.

Guest sides Uganda and Egypt will meet for Bronze at 10h30.

Hosts Zambia were knocked out at the group stage after finishing 3rd in Group A on 4 points behind Malawi and group winners Uganda who were tied on 5 points.