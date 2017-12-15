Chief Siachitema of the Tonga speaking people of Kalomo district in Southern Province says he has learnt with great shock the demise of Clement Hantobolo, the man who was burnt together with Senior Chief Mweemba after unknown people petrol bombed the house they were sleeping in a fortnight ago.

Chief Siachitema, who spoke through his spokesperson Johns Chiboola said the death of Mr. Hantobolo, who died at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) was disheartening.

The Traditional Leader said this in an interview with the ZANIS in Chikankata district in Southern province today.

And the traditional leader has praised the Zambia Police Service for apprehending people suspected to have torched Senior Chief Mweemba palace recently.

He said those behind the setting ablaze of the traditional leaders palace which resulted into the death of a second person should face the wrath of the law.

Member of the royal family George Bbabbi confirmed that Mr. Hantobolo died on Monday at UTH following his referral from Livingstone General Hospital after his conditions worsened and was put to rest in Sijuwa village in Sinazongwe district.