The Ministry of Works and Supply is concerned with the increasing levels of misuse and abuse of Government vehicles by some government officers.

Minister of Works and Supply Matthew Nkhuwa says the ministry has noted that some officers are using the vehicles for personal errands at the expense of government assignments.

Mr. Nkhuwa has told journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka that some officers have also developed growing trend of parking government vehicles at unauthorised places such as bars.

He explained that his ministry has since intensified its surveillance and monitoring system to ensure that anyone found wanting is brought to book.

Mr. Nkhuwa said Government has also come up with more stiff measures which will not only be costly but also dismissible for officers who defy the rules.

He the ministry has developed a draft comprehensive fleet management policy framework which will soon be submitted to cabinet to guide government institutions on the use of government vehicles.