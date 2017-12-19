Imperial African tobacco limited (IATCO) will next year 2018 construct a Hundred and Fifty Million Dollar tobacco processing factory in Chipata District in Eastern Province.

IATCO, Chairman David Ngoma said Chipata District was selected for the construction of a plant due to its central location to the target markets in Malawi and Mozambique.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS by Mr. Ngoma in Lusaka today.

Mr. Ngoma said that the company would manufacture cigarettes mainly for export market.

He further said that the tobacco industry had drifted from high income to low income countries giving advantage to tobacco producing countries in developing world particularly in Africa.