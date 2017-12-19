Government will next year unbundle the University of Zambia(UNZA)into university colleges in order to improve the smooth running of the learning institution.

Ministry of Higher Education, Nkandu Luo says the University colleges will have the Vice-Chancellors, who will be reporting to the vice-chancellor of the University.

Professor Luo explained that the reforms are aimed at finding alternative financing for institutions of higher learning, adding that government will allocate the 2019 budget to the University of Zambia through the university colleges that will be formulated.

Speaking at the 47th graduation ceremony in Lusaka today, Prof.Luo urged the research department at the university to put across robust research activities that will help in the easy running of the institution.

Prof.Luo pointed out that government will by 31st January next year commence the dismantling of debt owed to the retires of the University of Zambia.

Meanwhile, University of Zambia Vice Chancellor Luke Mumba said the demand for high education has increased at the country’s highest learning institution.

Professor Mumba affirmed that the number of females students graduating this year has increased to 54% compared to the 46% of male students that graduated.

5,951 students graduated at this year’s 47th graduation ceremony compared to 5,242 that graduated last years.