Government says it is looking for a strategic partner to improve productivity at INDENI Petroleum Oil Refinery in Ndola whose production capacity currently stands at 650 metric tonnes per annum.

Energy Minister David Mabumba said about US$6 million United States dollars is needed to reinvest in INDENI to help improve production at the refinery.

Mr. Mabumba added that about US$575 million United States dollars is required to change the pipe lines from eight to twelve inch capacity which will improve operations at Tanzania Zambia Mafuta (TAZAMA) Pipe lines.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mabumba said this when he addressed INDENI workers on the future of the Refinery in Ndola today.

The Energy Minister explained that the money that TAZAMA pipe lines will get will be a loan which the company itself will pay back from its revenue.

He further said the strategic partner will finance the improving of infrastructure and production at INDENI oil refinery.

Mr. Mabumba assured the workers that their jobs will be protected as government has learnt bitter lessons from the past with some of the partners it had.

He added that once the refinery production is improved the Refinery will have additional jobs from the current 345 workers.

And Board Chairperson for INDENI Refinery Yanfwa Mukanga assured the workers that by 1st January 2018, the Refinery will have a new Managing Director (MD) as the process of appointing a new MD has been concluded.