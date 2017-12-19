A Lusaka Prominent lawyer Jonas Zimba has questioned the composition of the Judicial Service Commission.
Mr. Zimba says it is wrong for lawyers to be handling matters involving the Judges.
He told ZNBC News that just like the Law Association of Zambia, former judges and practicing judges should be allowed to deal with complaints on matters involving judges.
Mr. Zimba said former Judges are better placed to deal with complaints from the public regarding the conduct of judges because they have once held that office.
Meanwhile, Mr. Zimba has observed that Judicial Complaints Commission does not have powers to adjudicate matters but only to investigate a case.
He also said the Judicial Service Commission does not have power to overturn the court’s decisions.
Not sure what problem you have Mr. Zimba. It doesn’t matter who sits at the table. What matters is the interpretation of the law. It’s an overseeing commission. It’s an investigative wing, therefore, there’s no need for it to adjudicate. A commission can never have power to overturn a Courts decision. It’s a Commission.
JSC picks judges, JCC disciplines judges. Both commissions are not mandated to interprete any law. Do you understand these things???
Very true, Mr. Zimba. It is wrong for lawyers to be involved in the affairs of judges. Retired and senior judges are best placed to handle these matters. Let lawyers end with LAZ. Already that problem is being seen at JCC, lawyers are more susceptible to manipulation and that is what is happening at JCC.